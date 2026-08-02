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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes - Black/Gamma Blue/Metallic Silver/Chrome

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'

Men's Shoes

$235
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Metallic Silver/Chrome
  • Style: IM4691-001

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'

$235

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.

Benefits

  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.
  • Textile and leather create a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Metallic Silver/Chrome
  • Style: IM4691-001

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • JanelleM274394228

    I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!

  • These are amazing

    HenryU96368639

    They look so much better in person and are so comfortable, I went true to size on these.

  • Love them

    MirandaL642318103

    Love them I also seen once I recieved them the bottom of the show theres a scorpion inside with a blue background. I also get many compliments I got size 8.5 in men's women's I am 10

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'

$235

Complete the look