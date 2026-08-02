Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

JanelleM274394228
I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.
5 stars
JanelleM274394228
I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!
These are amazing
HenryU96368639
They look so much better in person and are so comfortable, I went true to size on these.
Love them
MirandaL642318103
Love them I also seen once I recieved them the bottom of the show theres a scorpion inside with a blue background. I also get many compliments I got size 8.5 in men's women's I am 10
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'