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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
$235
Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.
- Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
- Style: IM9605-200
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
$235
Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.
Benefits
- Upper combines synthetic leather with airy textiles for a layered look built to last.
- The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
- Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.
- Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, while the upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
- Style: IM9605-200
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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
$235