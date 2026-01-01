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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes - Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Men's Shoes

$235
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
Smoke Grey/Anthracite/Black/Racer Blue
Select SizeSize Guide

Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.


  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
  • Style: IM9605-200

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

$235

Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.

Benefits

  • Upper combines synthetic leather with airy textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.
  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, while the upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
  • Style: IM9605-200

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
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    Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

    $235

    Complete the look