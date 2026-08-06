Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

Happy customer.
Oneal557477304
Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
4.8 stars
Happy customer.
Oneal557477304
Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.
Nice Trainers
Tommybee4d54cfd3b4a6ba502b06b21ca3f1a
They are nicely designed trainers but mine came with defects and damage on the rubber so I'm not happy about that. The quality control just seems bad and I doubt I'd see a pair like that on a shop floor. So I was pretty disappointed with my order and haven't worn them yet, I'll probably just stick with triple black in the future. I don't know why they call it "premium" when the quality is actually worse in my opinion. They also make that sticky noise when walking in them. I wish they would do more cool designs like this though with Scorpions and other logos on them.
The best
NickH895801653
Amazing shoes really comfortable and stylish!
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'