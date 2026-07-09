 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

Men's shoes

$135

See Price in Bag

Select SizeSize Guide

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

$135

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.

Benefits

  • Synthetic and genuine leather and suede in the upper make for a durable and structured shoe.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

Reviews (24)

4.3 stars

  • Quality problems

    jingliang497443035

    Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!

  • Aliou0e620a3938f446a9afa3a6faa0f9bf3c

    J’aime bien en plus c’est ma taille

  • Skate Shoe

    BlakeB230326791

    Not a fan. These are shaped like a puffy skater shoe and not like the Jordan 1. Returned.

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

$135

Complete the look