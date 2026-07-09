Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

Quality problems
jingliang497443035
Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!
See Price in Bag
A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.
4.3 stars
Quality problems
jingliang497443035
Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!
Aliou0e620a3938f446a9afa3a6faa0f9bf3c
J’aime bien en plus c’est ma taille
Skate Shoe
BlakeB230326791
Not a fan. These are shaped like a puffy skater shoe and not like the Jordan 1. Returned.
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE