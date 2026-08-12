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Highly Rated
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes - University Blue/Obsidian/White

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low

Older Kids' Shoes

40% off
University Blue/Obsidian/White
Sail/Black/Reflect Silver/Fire Red
White/Black/Pure Platinum
White/True Blue/Varsity Red
White/Tour Yellow/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

The Sixty Plus is back in low-top form, combining the five classic Jordans that MJ wore during his five 60-plus point games. What you end up with is a sneaker that channels greatness through iconic details, celebrating the GOAT's legacy.


  • Colour Shown: University Blue/Obsidian/White
  • Style: IO1866-400

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low

40% off

The Sixty Plus is back in low-top form, combining the five classic Jordans that MJ wore during his five 60-plus point games. What you end up with is a sneaker that channels greatness through iconic details, celebrating the GOAT's legacy.

Benefits

  • The real and synthetic leather in the upper helps add durability and structure.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: University Blue/Obsidian/White
  • Style: IO1866-400

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

Reviews (20)

4.7 stars

  • Great shoes from the GOAT

    Sonny300123547

    I love these shoes, they make me feel someway I can’t explain. MJ is the GOAT 🐐.

  • Great job Nike.

    DanielG840640659

    My son loves them and he says they feel great!

  • Style meets comfort

    L. Bo

    The university blue is a great stand out color! Mix it with style and comfort, that’s a win. They are very comfortable; I love it. I think the quality of the shoe is excellent. Great craftsmanship. I would get these in other colors.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstake/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #teamnike

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low

40% off

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