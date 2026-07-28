Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes

You can never have too many
Barnaby533176077
Looks great In my collection. Brought to wear not look at
This product is currently unavailable
If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.
4.9 stars
You can never have too many
Barnaby533176077
Looks great In my collection. Brought to wear not look at
Sujik54844498
Good it’s I’m happy that shoes
Great shoe
Travis
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the Flight Club 4 and it has an amazing story to go along with it, very comfortable as well and will go with anything
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstake/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#teamnike
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'