 
image 1 of 12
Highly Rated
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes - Sail/University Red/Black

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

Men's shoes

$280

Sold Out:

This product is currently unavailable

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/University Red/Black
  • Style: IM4002-100

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

$280

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather is combined with grid mesh underlays to give you texture, dimension and elevated style.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Free-floating eyestays near the ankle tighten over your foot when you lace up for a secure feel.
  • The rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern helps give you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/University Red/Black
  • Style: IM4002-100

Reviews (119)

4.9 stars

  • You can never have too many

    Barnaby533176077

    Looks great In my collection. Brought to wear not look at

  • Sujik54844498

    Good it’s I’m happy that shoes

  • Great shoe

    Travis

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the Flight Club 4 and it has an amazing story to go along with it, very comfortable as well and will go with anything

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstake/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #teamnike

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

$280

Complete the look