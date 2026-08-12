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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes - Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

Men‘s shoes

20% off

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If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9811-001

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

20% off

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9811-001

Reviews (14)

4.9 stars

  • OG look and fit

    MC-Scot

    These Retro OGs fit nicely and have a great fit.

  • Love it

    Rayne84

    Comfy and like the look and how they fit highly recommended

  • Good shoes, but

    Leighton16d567858ada4ee68bcdad6b5b02c726

    Nice shoes, but why pink laces as an alternative? They just look bad. How did Nike not think black or red laces would look good with black and red shoes, but thought yeah pink looks nice. The brown bottom is also a bit weird, black or red would look better. Other than those two the shoes are nice and comfy

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

20% off

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