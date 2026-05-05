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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes - White/White/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Women's Shoes

$165

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Never mess with a classic. Keep heritage on your feet with a white-on-white look that will never go out of style.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: DV0991-101

Air Jordan 1 Mid

$165

Never mess with a classic. Keep heritage on your feet with a white-on-white look that will never go out of style.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leathers provide superior durability and style.
  • Padded tongue and inner upper for added comfort and security.
  • Iconic winged Air Jordan logo on upper for traditional branding.
  • Encapsulated Air unit in the heel gives the lightweight cushioning you know and love.
  • Solid rubber outsole with tread for standard traction.

Product Details

  • Stitched-down Swoosh logo
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
  • Style: DV0991-101

Reviews (129)

4.7 stars

  • Haniyeh207d206a8e924c1089a7e844da408133

    I love Nike and its good qualities. I always like Nike.

  • the GOAT

    Mallorie449516795

    I have these in red white and black and they are my favourite. Very comfortable and the mid top are great. I just bought these white and black ones because my current ones are so worn out. I will only buy jordans from here on out.

  • Niceeeee

    Nikki8227d808e7f04b8591677bcd3ce2b382

    Very comfortable shoe. Goes great with almost any outfit. I am very pleased with the purchase and will most definitely be getting my fiancée a pair as well!

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid

$165

Complete the look