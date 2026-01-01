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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - White/White/White/Field Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

20% off
Select SizeSize Guide

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/White/Field Silver
  • Style: IR2320-100

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

20% off

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: White/White/White/Field Silver
  • Style: IR2320-100

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    20% off

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