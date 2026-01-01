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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
- Colour Shown: White/White/White/Field Silver
- Style: IR2320-100
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
20% off
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Benefits
- Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
- Encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: White/White/White/Field Silver
- Style: IR2320-100
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
20% off