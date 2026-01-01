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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Chalk/True Blue/Kinetic Green/University Red

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

$135

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The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.


  • Colour Shown: Chalk/True Blue/Kinetic Green/University Red
  • Style: IO2065-100

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

$135

The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.

Benefits

  • The genuine leather offers durability, structure and a premium feel.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Jumpman tongue label
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Colour Shown: Chalk/True Blue/Kinetic Green/University Red
  • Style: IO2065-100

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    $135

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