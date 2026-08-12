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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

15% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II3789-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

15% off

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II3789-001

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Basketball, WorkOut Shoe

    jacobs752189600

    Great Basketball or WorkOut Shoe

  • SHARRON239545944

    My autistic daughter loves them they fit perfect and looks lovely

  • ZeeshanAli792232107

    Colors are vibrant and make a good conversation starter. Incredibly comfortable and I couldn’t be happier with this purchase.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

15% off

Complete the look