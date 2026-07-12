Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Demechtrisf9e6603bf34c430cb8dc534b15959818
Love them. They were just as they appeared before purchase.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
5 stars
Demechtrisf9e6603bf34c430cb8dc534b15959818
Love them. They were just as they appeared before purchase.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is always game for however she plays. With a durable, brush-off leather upper, these shoes stay fly while she takes her game to new heights.
Rubber in the outsole provides ideal traction for her all the ways she plays.