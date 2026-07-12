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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

$125
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

$125

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Demechtrisf9e6603bf34c430cb8dc534b15959818

    Love them. They were just as they appeared before purchase.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

$125

Complete the look

A Classic That Keeps Up

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is always game for however she plays. With a durable, brush-off leather upper, these shoes stay fly while she takes her game to new heights.

All Play, No Slip

Rubber in the outsole provides ideal traction for her all the ways she plays.