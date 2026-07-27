Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

SepeedehS979715804
I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
5 stars
SepeedehS979715804
I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE