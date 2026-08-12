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Highly Rated
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoe - Black/Black

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

Men's Shoe

$165
Black/Black
White/White
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: CW2289-001

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

$165

LEGENDARY AF-1 STYLE.

The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.

Benefits

  • For over 35 years it's been comfort and durability straight out of the box. From durably stitched overlays to pristine leather to an easy-to-break-in design, it's got you covered from city to suburb and everywhere in between.
  • Originally designed for performance hoops, the Nike Air cushioning delivers lasting comfort while the padded ankle and tongue add to the soft ride.
  • The crisp, easy-to-clean upper makes it perfect off-court attire while the mid-top design and cupsole finish underfoot nods to b-ball DNA. It's history, looks and comfort all wrapped into one.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Variable-width lacing system
  • Hook-and-loop closure lets you customise styling and fit
  • Perforations on the toe
  • Non-marking rubber sole adds traction and durability
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: CW2289-001

Air Force 1 Origins

Debuting in 1982, the AF-1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history.

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

Reviews (227)

4.8 stars

  • DestinyC390606198

    Just what I wanted it does have the leather straps which was all that mattered to me

  • Ready for School

    Mystic25

    Nike Air Force One for the win! Shoes are always affordable(around school time),comfortable,(room to grow),and stylish.(goes with anything especially school uniforms!

  • Nike Air Force ‘01

    philw169984581

    Very cool and comfortable. Very attractive looking sneaker.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoe

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

$165

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