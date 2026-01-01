Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Open • Closes at 8:00 p.m.

Almosenberg Unit 78-81

Wertheim Village

WERTHEIM, Baden-Wurttemberg, 97877, DE

+49 934 2966 4993

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Store Hours

Sun: Closed
Mon - Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Services

  • Nike Gift Cards

    Nike Gift Cards

    This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.

  • Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    This store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.

  • Click & Collect

    Click & Collect

    Purchases made on Nike.com can be collected from this store.

  • Nike recycling & donation

    Nike recycling & donation

    Recycling and donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It's how we make sure what's already been worn lives on, even when you've finished wearing it. Conditions do apply.

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