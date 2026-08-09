Back to SearchNike Factory Store LelystadClosed • Opens at 10:00 a.m.Bataviaplein 86Unit 20-23LELYSTAD, Flevoland, 8242 PN, NL+31 3202 34160Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Mon - Fri: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Special HoursSat, Aug 8 - Fri, Aug 14: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Sale 24/7Save big at any time online.Shop HereNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store MuidenMaxis MuidenPampusweg 1MUIDEN, Noord-Holland, 1398 PR, NLClosed • Opens at 11:00 a.m.Nike Store Amsterdam (Partnered)Kalverstraat 185-187AMSTERDAM, North Holland, 1012 XC, NLClosed • Opens at 11:00 a.m.Nike Store Amstelveen (Partnered)NIKE STORE AMSTELVEEN, REMBRANDTWEG 37AMSTELVEEN,, Noord-Holland, 1181 GE, NLClosed • Opens at 12:00 p.m.