Although the standard of football played here might not be especially memorable, the experience itself is unforgettable—and, for the away team, often breathtaking, if they are not acclimatised. The air is thin at this altitude, which makes it hard for the visitors to breathe and gives the locals an advantage as the game wears on.



"For the opponents, it is harder", says FC Gspon defender Diego Abgottspon, who has played here for nearly 20 years. "If we are 5–0 down at half-time, we know we can come back and win. We are a team that is extremely strong in our hometown".