As teenagers, sometimes we don’t realise how much stress we’re under.



It’s so important that we find ways to unwind. That goes for our minds and our bodies (especially as our muscles are growing)!

After a big training session, I like to turn the lights down, put some music on, and chuck myself into some yoga or stretching.



When I’m on the mat, I need a soft sports bra that lets me move freely. I wear the Indy bra because it’s super supportive, without being restrictive.



It’s so annoying to feel like your boobs aren’t being kept in place when you’re doing yoga or stretching. The Indy bra has this elastic band that makes me feel comfy and secure in all different yoga poses.