It's Time to Drop BMI From the Fertility Conversation

Fertility can be kind of a mystery. There are so many factors that influence a person's ability to conceive and maintain a pregnancy: genetics, medical history, the shape of their uterus, not to mention the fertility of the person doling out sperm. One particularly tricky—and controversial—factor? Body mass index.



If you're rolling your eyes, us too. BMI was never intended for medical use. It's a mathematical formula (weight ÷ height² × 703) invented by 19th-century statistician Adolphe Quetelet as a tool for gauging the average body size of (white, male, Western European) populations. It was only adopted as a uniform measurement to assess body weight sometime between the 1970s and 1990s, and only because it was deemed slightly better than other available options. Even now, researchers—and the Centres for Disease Control—note that "it does not diagnose the body fatness or health of an individual".



So what does this seemingly random formula have to do with your uterus? Many fertility practices refuse to treat patients above a certain BMI until/unless they lose "enough" weight, a controversial policy that can frustrate both patients and practitioners. But while it's true that BMIs above or below a "normal" range (again, controversial) are correlated with decreased fertility for various reasons, "people can be fertile at a lot of different weights", (and infertile at "normal" weights too), says Lora Shahine, MD, a reproductive endocrinologist and obstetrician-gynaecologist at Pacific NW Fertility in Seattle and the host of the podcast Baby or Bust. "To put somebody in a box and say, 'Your BMI is too high or too low, that's why you're not getting pregnant' is just not looking at the full picture".



It may be part of the picture, but focusing on weight alone can do more harm than good. Studies show intentional weight loss is typically temporary and can backfire, commonly leading to weight-cycling and increasing the risk of stroke, cardiac diseases and diabetes—in other words, messing with your health overall. And overall health is a big deal for reproductive health, says Dr Shahine.



So instead of stressing over "some arbitrary number", as Dr Shahine puts it, here are some other—uncontroversial—actions to take when trying to conceive.