How to Run a Better Marathon

If you just can't get a good night's rest, don't freak out. One sleepless night isn't going to break your stride. "The sleep you get in the days and weeks leading up to competition is most important", says Mah. Which is why she recommends prioritising sleep the week before the race. "At least seven hours per night, but aim for eight to 10 hours, especially if you have accumulated sleep debt from chronic insufficient sleep", she says.



07. Know What You'll Eat on Race Morning



If you can wake up early enough that you're eating breakfast at least two hours before you're set to run, have a normal, well-balanced meal, says Maciel, with more than half of the calories from carbs, a quarter from protein and the rest from fat.



If you don't want to get up that early, eat a mini version of this meal an hour before you start running. "We generally recommend something liquid at this point", says Maciel. Make sure you include a good source of complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains. Complex carbs take longer for your body to break down, which means the fuel should hit your bloodstream during your run, right when you need the extra oomph. (For a go-to shake, combine oats, peanut butter, berries and soy or cow's milk.)



Avoid foods that are heavy in fat or fibre or overly greasy, says Maciel. They take longer to digest, which can overtax your stomach and cause gut problems while you're running.



Whatever you eat, you should feel confident the meal will work for you because you've tested it many times before your long runs. "You don't want to try anything new before a race", cautions Maciel. "You should be doing what you've practised over the past several months of training".



08. Refuel Smart as You Run (and Afterwards)



Replenishing your fuel is essential. Skip it, and you'll deplete your glycogen stores after two or so hours of running, which, in a marathon, could mean halfway through the race. "You're going to hit a wall", says Ryan, and you won't be able to hold your pace.



To avoid that, Ryan says you want to take in 30 to 60 grams of carbohydrates per hour. "You'll also want to consume 250 to 500 milligrams of sodium per hour", adds Maciel. You can get both in the form of gels, chews, sports drinks and/or carb-dense, salty snacks, like pretzels. Again, use your long runs to experiment with different fuelling options. What works for one runner won't necessarily work for you.



After you cross the finishing line—congrats, BTW!—eat a full, balanced meal within an hour or two, says Maciel. This will help your body kick-start the recovery process and preserve lean muscle mass. (Though, sorry, walking down stairs will still suck for a few days.)



09. Be Mindful of Your Breath



As you run, concentrate on taking deep breaths that puff your belly out on the inhale and contract your belly back in on the exhale, says Belisa Vranich, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and the author of Breathing for Warriors. This helps open up more space in your lungs for oxygen. "The densest, most oxygen-rich part of your lungs is at the bottom of your ribs", explains Vranich.