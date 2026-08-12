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Women's White Shorts

(12)
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Shorts
$90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh Shorts
$70
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
$105
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
$110
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
$100
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$90

Women's white shorts: lightweight designs for peak performance

Our women's white shorts combine a crisp, practical colourway with pro-quality fabrics that work as hard as you do. Whether you're dedicated to running, lifting or racket sports, the right apparel will set you free to excel.

The Nike journey began with running, so it's no surprise that our ladies' white running shorts are built to help you pound out your run. Loose, lightweight pairs made with carefully placed side splits offer maximum breathability. Or, you can opt for body-hugging styles, like our women's white shorts for the gym in slim-line fits. These lightly compressive pieces come with plenty of stretch for ultimate freedom of movement. But you'll also get that clean, crisp silhouette. Slip your phone or keys into the built-in pockets, and you're ready to tackle your next challenge.

If you're a footy fan, our women's white sports shorts will ensure you stay match-ready. Neat, practical shapes combine good coverage with easy flexibility, while inset mesh stripes give extra airflow to help you stay cool and fresh. And with Nike Dri-FIT technology that wicks moisture away so it can evaporate quickly, you get to stay cool and focused for longer. Raising a future footy star? Treat her to shorts made from the same pro-quality fabrics we use to craft our adult range.

Getting ready to hit the gym? Our Nike Flex fabric ensures your new shorts keep up with you—even during your toughest sessions. Meanwhile, deep elastic waistbands keep everything secure. If you like a little more coverage, choose dual-layer women's white shorts that combine a supportive inner layer with a loose-fitting outer layer.