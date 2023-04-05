Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Football Gifts

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $320
      Korea 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Korea 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Korea 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Match Third
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Match Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Match Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Nike Guard Lock
      Nike Guard Lock Football Guard Sleeves (1 Pair)
      Nike Guard Lock
      Football Guard Sleeves (1 Pair)
      $20
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $200
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      $340
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $175
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      $55
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Croatia 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Croatia 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Croatia 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      FFF 2022/23 Match Home
      FFF 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $175
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $115
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $100
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      $150

      Football presents: a guaranteed win

      Tick an easy win off your gifting list with Nike football presents. We've got everything from home and away kits to high-tech sportswear, boots and accessories—so they can enjoy their own 90 minutes of glory. Die-hard fans will love a new-season team shirt for the next big game. Thanks to our lightweight fabrics and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology, our designs deliver all-day comfort—perfect for cheering from the stands or playing a match.

      Give the gift of speed with our football boots, designed for explosive velocity and exceptional grip on hard or soft ground. Another football-related gift they'll love is a country-themed pitch ball. Designed with high-contrast graphics, these look the part. Plus, they fly off the foot in a way the pros would approve of.

      Football lovers show up to support whatever the weather, so why not help them stay warm and dry? In our range of gifts for football fans, look out for team tracksuits and jackets crafted from warm, chill-beating fabrics. You'll also find jerseys, technical layers and cosy hoodies. Keep keen players pitch-ready all winter with tights and trousers—they're designed to keep muscles toasty, while allowing maximum flexibility and breathability.