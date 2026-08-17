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Women's Oversized Jumpers

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$120
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170

Women's oversized hoodies: maximum comfort

Get cosy in our collection of oversized jumpers for women, crafted from ultra-soft fabrics. Whether you're lounging at home or working out, our relaxed silhouettes and lightweight textures will keep you comfortable.

Layering up is key to cosy loungewear—that's what our women's oversized hoodies are made for. Crew-neck sweatshirts with dropped shoulders and roomy sleeves are ideal for styling over other tops, while elongated ribbing at the cuffs adds a touch of structure. You'll have plenty of choices when it comes to style—opt for bold graphics or the iconic Nike Swoosh across the chest.

No hoodie would be complete without butter-soft textures. For a little extra cosiness on the inside, opt for women's oversized sweatshirts in brushed fleece or zipped hoodies in French terry. In need of added warmth? Choose hoodies with drawstring hoods and kangaroo pockets to keep your head and hands cosy.