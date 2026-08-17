Women's oversized hoodies: maximum comfort
Get cosy in our collection of oversized jumpers for women, crafted from ultra-soft fabrics. Whether you're lounging at home or working out, our relaxed silhouettes and lightweight textures will keep you comfortable.
Layering up is key to cosy loungewear—that's what our women's oversized hoodies are made for. Crew-neck sweatshirts with dropped shoulders and roomy sleeves are ideal for styling over other tops, while elongated ribbing at the cuffs adds a touch of structure. You'll have plenty of choices when it comes to style—opt for bold graphics or the iconic Nike Swoosh across the chest.
No hoodie would be complete without butter-soft textures. For a little extra cosiness on the inside, opt for women's oversized sweatshirts in brushed fleece or zipped hoodies in French terry. In need of added warmth? Choose hoodies with drawstring hoods and kangaroo pockets to keep your head and hands cosy.