  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Oversized Hoodies

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$120
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
$65
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$170
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Bestseller
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
$160
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
$55
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Realtree Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Realtree Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$100
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$150
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
$70
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$75
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Bestseller
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
$160
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70

Oversized jumpers: effortless layering, uncompromising comfort

When it's time to warm up, focus or recharge after an intense workout, an oversized hoodie provides the ideal balance of warmth and freedom. Designed with roomy, relaxed silhouettes, our collection of oversized sweatshirts and jumpers gives you space to move without restriction. Whether you need an easy-on style for quick sideline transitions or a zip-up design to tailor your ventilation between sets, we have your pre- and post-game coverage sorted. Dropped shoulders, extra room through the torso and ribbed cuffs make these layers ideal for effortless throw-on comfort over your gym kit.

Don't let cold weather cut your session short. Make the most of your body’s natural heat with Nike Therma-FIT technology. By combining innovative thermal fabrics with lightweight construction, our oversized jumpers manage your body temperature to help keep you warm without adding bulk or holding you back.

Your performance gear should work just as hard off the field. With clean lines, iconic branding and a spectrum of colourways—from minimalist neutrals to bold seasonal pops—these pieces bridge the gap between athletic wear and off-duty streetwear. Pair an oversized hoodie with fitted leggings or tailored track pants for a balanced, modern look.