Oversized jumpers: effortless layering, uncompromising comfort
When it's time to warm up, focus or recharge after an intense workout, an oversized hoodie provides the ideal balance of warmth and freedom. Designed with roomy, relaxed silhouettes, our collection of oversized sweatshirts and jumpers gives you space to move without restriction. Whether you need an easy-on style for quick sideline transitions or a zip-up design to tailor your ventilation between sets, we have your pre- and post-game coverage sorted. Dropped shoulders, extra room through the torso and ribbed cuffs make these layers ideal for effortless throw-on comfort over your gym kit.
Don't let cold weather cut your session short. Make the most of your body’s natural heat with Nike Therma-FIT technology. By combining innovative thermal fabrics with lightweight construction, our oversized jumpers manage your body temperature to help keep you warm without adding bulk or holding you back.
Your performance gear should work just as hard off the field. With clean lines, iconic branding and a spectrum of colourways—from minimalist neutrals to bold seasonal pops—these pieces bridge the gap between athletic wear and off-duty streetwear. Pair an oversized hoodie with fitted leggings or tailored track pants for a balanced, modern look.