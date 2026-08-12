BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL

  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Women's Basketball Mid Top Shoes

(16)
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
$320
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
Discover your match.
Explore
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
$260
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
$260
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$280
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$280
LeBron XXIII 'From This Point Forward'
LeBron XXIII 'From This Point Forward' Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
LeBron XXIII 'From This Point Forward'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Good Intentions'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Good Intentions' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Good Intentions'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace'
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Masked Menace'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
Basketball Shoes
30% off