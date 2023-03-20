Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $45
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      $65
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      $190
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $170
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $100
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $100
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Jordan College (UNC) Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      $130
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $70
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      $90
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      $30
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $170
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $35
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $140
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      $130
      Nike Brasilia 9.5
      Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia 9.5
      Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
      $55
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      NikeCourt Victory
      NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Victory
      Women's Tennis Shorts
      $60
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      $80
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $100
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      $90
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.