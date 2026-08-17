At Least 20% Sustainable Material Shoes

(74)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
$190
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
$240
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$160
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$120
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Just In
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
$110
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Younger Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
$230
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
$80
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$90
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
$75
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$70
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
$100
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
$160
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$130
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$240
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$140
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$100
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$60
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
$150
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$160
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
$150
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$360
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$390
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$360
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
$160
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
$85
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Men's Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Baby/Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$75
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
$140
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
$75
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
$140
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
$230
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
$160
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
$140
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Quest 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
$130
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$240
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$140
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$100
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$60
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
$150
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$160
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
$150
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$360
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$390
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$360
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
$160
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
$85
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Men's Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Baby/Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$75
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
$140
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
$75
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
$140
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
$230
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
$160
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
$140
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Quest 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
$130
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
$120