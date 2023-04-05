Skip to main content
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      $70
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $100
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $100
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $100
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun
      Women's Shoes
      $100
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      $160
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $170
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      $90
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $170
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      $130
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy AG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy AG Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy AG
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      $130
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Nike Court Royale 2 Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Women's Shoe
      $80
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      $110
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Experience Run 11 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $100
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $130
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $140
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $60
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $90

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.