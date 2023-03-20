Skip to main content
      Nike One
      Nike One
      $65
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Jordan College (UNC)
      $130
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      $70
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      $40
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      $30
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro
      $35
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      NikeCourt Victory
      NikeCourt Victory
      $60
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT
      $80
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Flex Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Flex Stride
      $80
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      $115
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      $55
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride
      $70
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      $50
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      $70
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      $90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy
      $80
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      $55
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.