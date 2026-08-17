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  2. Accessories & Equipment
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  3. Bags & Backpacks
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  4. Duffel

Duffel Bags

Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
$60
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
$50
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
$232
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
$232
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
$232
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
$232
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
$85
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
$50
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
$65
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
$65
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
$55
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
$50
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Bestseller
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
$85
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
$130
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
$70
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
$60
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
$55
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
$50
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
$65
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Puffer Gym Bag
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS
Puffer Gym Bag
$175

Online Exclusive

Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
30% off
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
30% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
30% off
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
30% off

Duffel bags for sports: Everything you need to soar

From early-morning gym sessions to weekend trips away, a duffel bag keeps your gear organised, protected and ready to go. Built with durable, weather-resistant materials, our duffels are designed to handle whatever you throw at them. With multiple compartments, adjustable shoulder straps and dual carry handles, you get versatile transport options that adapt to your day. Need both hands free? Look for styles with an adjustable clip that converts to a cross-body shoulder bag for easy, out-of-the-way carrying.

Whether you're packing for a training session or a long weekend, Nike has travel bags and holdalls in a wide range of sizes to match. Go extra small or small to carry the essentials—shoes, a change of clothes and your water bottle. Stepping up to a tournament or heading away for a few days? Medium and large duffel bags give you the room to pack everything you need without the bulk. Separate shoe compartments and wet-dry pockets keep dirty kit away from clean gear, so you stay organised on the move.

Our duffel bags for sports come in a lineup of colours and styles to suit every taste. Keep it clean with a classic black Nike duffel bag, or stand out with bold colourways and statement prints. Rep your favourite team with club-branded designs, or go iconic with the Nike Swoosh front and centre. With options for men, women and kids across the range, the whole family can carry in style. Pair your duffel with Nike backpacks, totes and drawstring bags to round out your kit.