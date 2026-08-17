Duffel bags for sports: Everything you need to soar
From early-morning gym sessions to weekend trips away, a duffel bag keeps your gear organised, protected and ready to go. Built with durable, weather-resistant materials, our duffels are designed to handle whatever you throw at them. With multiple compartments, adjustable shoulder straps and dual carry handles, you get versatile transport options that adapt to your day. Need both hands free? Look for styles with an adjustable clip that converts to a cross-body shoulder bag for easy, out-of-the-way carrying.
Whether you're packing for a training session or a long weekend, Nike has travel bags and holdalls in a wide range of sizes to match. Go extra small or small to carry the essentials—shoes, a change of clothes and your water bottle. Stepping up to a tournament or heading away for a few days? Medium and large duffel bags give you the room to pack everything you need without the bulk. Separate shoe compartments and wet-dry pockets keep dirty kit away from clean gear, so you stay organised on the move.
Our duffel bags for sports come in a lineup of colours and styles to suit every taste. Keep it clean with a classic black Nike duffel bag, or stand out with bold colourways and statement prints. Rep your favourite team with club-branded designs, or go iconic with the Nike Swoosh front and centre. With options for men, women and kids across the range, the whole family can carry in style. Pair your duffel with Nike backpacks, totes and drawstring bags to round out your kit.