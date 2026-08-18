    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Cross-Body Bag

Cross-Body Bag

(17)
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Waist pack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Waist pack (3L)
$55
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
$40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
$30
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
$35
Nike
Nike Mini Shoe Box Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Mini Shoe Box Cross-Body Bag (3L)
$50
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
$80
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
$45
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
$45
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
$55
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (8L)
$55
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Waist Pack (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Waist Pack (1L)
$40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (2L)
$35
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (2L)
$35
Nike Heritage Total 90
Nike Heritage Total 90 Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Total 90
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
$40
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
20% off
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
30% off