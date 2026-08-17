Blue sneakers: iconic style and comfort
From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue sneakers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find navy and light blue shoes in a range of high and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning keeps you protected as you power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes, so it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.
Cushioning for supreme comfort
Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue sneakers with supportive cushioning for your feet. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help you keep going when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue sneakers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.
Shoes for all environments
Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to withstand plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.
Designed for comfort and confidence
The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue sneakers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.
Colour it your way
You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue sneakers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for light blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue shoes for a bolder feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of navy shoes fits the bill perfectly.