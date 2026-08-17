Blue Shoes

KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Just In
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
$270
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
$280
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$170
Kobe V
Kobe V Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$160
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
$260
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint'
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint' Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint'
Men's Shoes
$290
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$390
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$260
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$300
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$360
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
$240
Nike Air Force 3 Low X NIGO
Nike Air Force 3 Low X NIGO Men's shoes
Nike Air Force 3 Low X NIGO
Men's shoes
$230
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
$270
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
$35
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
$160
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Men's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Men's Shoes
$240
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$85
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
$160
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$230
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$180
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$75
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 23/7.2 EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
$160
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$70
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
$65
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$60
Nike LD-1000 'Denim'
Nike LD-1000 'Denim' Men's Shoes
Nike LD-1000 'Denim'
Men's Shoes
$160
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner Utility
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
$95
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
Nike Star Runner Utility
Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
$110
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$130
Nike SB Zoom Tennis Classic x Rassvet
Nike SB Zoom Tennis Classic x Rassvet Men's shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Zoom Tennis Classic x Rassvet
Men's shoes
$190
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Max Invigor
Nike Air Max Invigor Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Invigor
Younger Kids' Shoes
$100

Blue sneakers: iconic style and comfort

From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue sneakers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find navy and light blue shoes in a range of high and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning keeps you protected as you power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes, so it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.

Cushioning for supreme comfort

Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue sneakers with supportive cushioning for your feet. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help you keep going when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue sneakers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.

Shoes for all environments

Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to withstand plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.

Designed for comfort and confidence

The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue sneakers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.

Colour it your way

You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue sneakers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for light blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue shoes for a bolder feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of navy shoes fits the bill perfectly.