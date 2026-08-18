  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Women's Nike Black Friday Clothing

(161)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Top
30% off
Black Friday Sale
Black Friday Sale
This promotion has ended. Sign up for early access to future offers and exclusive member perks.
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
20% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
Jordan
Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
20% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Jumpsuit
Nike Zenvy
Women's Jumpsuit
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
30% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Australia
Australia Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Australia
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
20% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Dri-FIT Kearny Cargo Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Dri-FIT Kearny Cargo Skate Shorts
30% off
Australia Victory
Australia Victory Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
Recycled Materials
Australia Victory
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top with Reflective Design Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top with Reflective Design Accents
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Brazil T-Shirt Dress
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Brazil T-Shirt Dress
20% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Short-Sleeve Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Short-Sleeve Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
30% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Varsity Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Varsity Jacket
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Woven Cargo Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
30% off
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's T-shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's T-shirt
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Cargo Skirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Cargo Skirt
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Skirt
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
30% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Varsity Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Varsity Jacket
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Woven Cargo Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
30% off
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's T-shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's T-shirt
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Cargo Skirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Cargo Skirt
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Skirt
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off