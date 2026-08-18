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Nike Black Friday Jackets

(26)
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lace Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lace Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike Stride Plus
Nike Stride Plus Men's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Plus
Men's Repel Running Jacket
30% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
30% off
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Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Repel Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Repel Trail Running Jacket
20% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Trail Running Jacket
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's Lightweight Draft Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Lightweight Draft Jacket
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
20% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Graphic Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Graphic Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Varsity Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Varsity Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Lightweight Shell Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Lightweight Shell Jacket
20% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Hooded Jacket
Nike Club
Men's Hooded Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
30% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Shori-Knit Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Shori-Knit Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Sleeve Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Sleeve Jacket
30% off
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
40% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Loose Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Loose Woven Jacket
20% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
20% off