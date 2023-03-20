Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Nike Black Friday Jackets & Coats 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      $100
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket
      $170
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      $115
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      $135
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Older Kids' Football Tracksuit
      $120
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Storm-FIT Down Football Jacket
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Storm-FIT Down Football Jacket
      $240
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven Fleece-Lined Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven Fleece-Lined Jacket
      $150
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Jacket (Plus size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Jacket (Plus size)
      $180
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Reversible Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Reversible Jacket
      $180
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $150
      Nike Repel Tour
      Nike Repel Tour Men's 1/2-Zip Golf Jacket
      Nike Repel Tour
      Men's 1/2-Zip Golf Jacket
      $110
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      $120
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      $155
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      $160
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Repel
      Nike Repel Women's Golf Gilet
      Nike Repel
      Women's Golf Gilet
      $120
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      $85
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      $130
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy Pro
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy Pro Men's Hooded Graphic Football Rain Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy Pro
      Men's Hooded Graphic Football Rain Jacket
      $150

      Nike Black Friday jackets: layer up and push on

      Explore discounted Nike Black Friday jackets from Nike. This collection is all about athletic style to help you handle what the weather has in store. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance looks. Our coats and hoodies with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology will keep the wind and the rain at bay. We've also pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece, to ensure that you stay warm without extra bulk breaking your stride.

      Every piece blends functional practicality with Nike's sporty streetwear flair. Choose a hoodie with extra height in the collar to keep you dry and comfortable, or with handy zip pockets to store everyday essentials. And you'll always make a bold statement with strong silhouettes and our iconic Swoosh logo. Check out our Nike Black Friday jacket deals, and reinvent your winter wardrobe.