Nike Air Max Plus TN Sneakers: step into the future
With their futuristic, textured uppers and unmistakable silhouettes, Nike TNs have been redefining the sneaker game since the late '90s. Originally designed for high-performance running, the Nike Air Max Plus features visible Max Air units in the sole to deliver lightweight cushioning for effortless push-offs and smooth landings. This innovative Nike Tuned design delivers high-tech comfort and premium stability, keeping you supported with every step.
Built to handle both the track and the streets, TN shoes feature a flexible mesh upper that balances elite support with durability. The highly breathable design maximises airflow to keep your feet cool when you're on the move, while the signature plastic toe tips add structure. Underfoot, full-length rubber soles deliver exceptional grip and traction, letting you twist and turn with confidence.
The wavy lines draw inspiration from palm trees, ocean waves and sunsets to give Nike Air Max Plus shoes their distinctive, bold look. The classic design features a whale’s tail right between the iconic Air units—the exact setup that gave TNs their cult status. Combined with a responsive foam midsole, you get the perfect mix of OG style and modern comfort.