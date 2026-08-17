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Nike Air Max Plus TN Shoes

(18)
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
$160
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
$260
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Men's Shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus OG 'FFF'
Nike Air Max Plus OG 'FFF' Men‘s shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus OG 'FFF'
Men‘s shoes
$250
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
$280
Nike Air Max Plus OG
Nike Air Max Plus OG Men's shoes
Nike Air Max Plus OG
Men's shoes
$270
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
$250
Nike Air Max Plus 7 Premium
Nike Air Max Plus 7 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max Plus 7 Premium
Men's shoes
20% off
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off

Nike Air Max Plus TN Sneakers: step into the future

With their futuristic, textured uppers and unmistakable silhouettes, Nike TNs have been redefining the sneaker game since the late '90s. Originally designed for high-performance running, the Nike Air Max Plus features visible Max Air units in the sole to deliver lightweight cushioning for effortless push-offs and smooth landings. This innovative Nike Tuned design delivers high-tech comfort and premium stability, keeping you supported with every step.

Built to handle both the track and the streets, TN shoes feature a flexible mesh upper that balances elite support with durability. The highly breathable design maximises airflow to keep your feet cool when you're on the move, while the signature plastic toe tips add structure. Underfoot, full-length rubber soles deliver exceptional grip and traction, letting you twist and turn with confidence.

The wavy lines draw inspiration from palm trees, ocean waves and sunsets to give Nike Air Max Plus shoes their distinctive, bold look. The classic design features a whale’s tail right between the iconic Air units—the exact setup that gave TNs their cult status. Combined with a responsive foam midsole, you get the perfect mix of OG style and modern comfort.