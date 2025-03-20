Nike Air Max Dn8: test your limits
Our journey began with a pair of running shoes—so it's no surprise that creating cutting-edge footwear is in our DNA. The Air Max Dn8 shoe brings you powerfully responsive cushioning that's powered by our acclaimed air-based technology. This delivers a supportive feel that won't weigh you down. Whether you're heading to the gym or sprinting around the track, the Nike Air Max Dn8 is designed to help you feel like you're walking on air.
At the heart of the Air Max Dn8 shoe is our Dynamic Air unit system. Eight dual-pressure tubes are distributed throughout the sole. They respond to the unique movement of your stride, compressing and releasing with each step. That creates a reactive sensation with a springy feel that drives you forward. Meanwhile, plush foam cushioning delivers shock-absorbing support to protect your joints and muscles. And that means unmatched comfort—no matter how active your day gets.
A cutting-edge base deserves a premium upper to complement it. We make our Air Max Dn8 trainers with engineered materials for maximum comfort and exceptional performance. Our layered mesh weave delivers superb breathability with a lightweight feel. Plus, haptic prints create a textured surface for a futuristic effect. Keep an eye out for glossy accents and exposed detailing through the heel to provide a refined look. With outsoles crafted from durable rubber, your Air Max Dn8s are made to go the distance.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. To join us, choose Nike Air Max Dn8 trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content.