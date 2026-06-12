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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes - Black/Black/White

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Men's Shoes

20% off
Black/Black/White
White/White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR0952-001

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

20% off

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR0952-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (1)

1 star

  • Size

    Sandarbha89b4ec6f3e60426d866ac240a17ba14c

    I am really disappointed with size, it is written something and actually shoes has another siz.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

20% off

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