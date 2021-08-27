The Best Nike Clothes for Working Out at the Gym, Head-to-Toe
Buying Guide
From sweat-wicking tops to compression base layers, gym clothes from Nike can help you feel comfortable and ready for any workout.
Workout clothes for the gym can make or break a sweat session. The best clothes for a gym workout focus on sweat-wicking materials, sufficient ventilation and seams that won't cause distraction.
These gym clothes from Nike cater to weightlifters and cardio lovers alike. Here are the best Nike workout clothes for men and women.
The Best Nike Clothes for Working Out at the Gym
1. Nike Dri-FIT Tanks and Sleeveless Tops
These tanks come in a variety of styles, from a cropped fit to a thin, strappy racerback. They all share Nike Dri-FIT materials, which wick away sweat to keep you cool and dry in tough workouts.
Several tanks are made from 75- to 100-percent recycled polyester fibres and buttery-soft fabrics. Choose from a slim-fitting tank with perforated fabric to keep cool or opt for a loose, silky jersey.
(Related: The Best Nike Tops and T-shirts for Every Workout)
2. Nike Sportswear T-shirts
Your go-to workout top doesn't have to be one-dimensional. Nike Sportswear short-sleeve tops range from crop-top to oversize styles. They feature unique and dynamic designs—some sporting a classic Swoosh, others showcasing rainbow-bright, eye-catching graphics.
Pick Sportswear shirts with Dri-FIT Technology for your sweatier workouts or a blend of 100-percent sustainable materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, for those lighter recovery days.
(Related: How to Get Stains Out of White Tops)
3. Nike Dri-FIT ADV Long-sleeve Shirts
Go beyond standard Dri-FIT mechanics with these long-sleeve shirts from Nike. Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering to keep you dry and comfortable.
These slim-fitting, long-sleeve tops don't skimp on intricate design details. Their nylon-polyester-elastane fabric also includes gradients of breathable mesh on the shoulders, sleeves and sides for plenty of airflow to keep you cool. Or, use as a compressive base layer that works as a recovery top after a particularly gruelling workout.
(Related: Does Nike Make Moisture-wicking Shirts?)
4. Nike Pro Dri-FIT Shorts
High-waist bike shorts are ideal for any HIIT workout, thanks to a waistband that won't slip and a 7-inch (approx. 18cm) inseam that keeps fabric from riding up during squats and lunges. Polyester-elastane Dri-FIT fabric wicks away sweat no matter how hard you work.
These lightweight compression shorts also work as an effective base layer for a gym workout. Designed to keep you cool and dry, they feature mesh throughout, including a double-layer mesh gusset in the front for maximum airflow. Flat seams minimise itch and discomfort.
5. Nike Pro Dri-FIT Leggings and Tights
Leggings and tights are a gym staple. The Nike Pro Dri-FIT line features high-stretch, breathable and compressive fabric that moves with you as you stretch, lunge and sprint. Mesh at the calves keeps you cool during high-heat training. Choose 7/8 length cuffs to let your ankles breathe and accentuate your favourite gym kicks.
Or, throw Nike Pro 3/4 tights under any pair of shorts for added compressive support and warmth for chilly outdoor workouts. A blend of polyester and elastane still wicks away sweat, while additional mesh fabric at the gusset adds breathability.
(Related: How to Find Squat-proof Leggings)
6. Nike Alpha High-support Sports Bra
(Related: How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You)
7. Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Socks
Designed for training, Nike Everyday Plus socks have extra cushioning under the heel and forefoot to provide comfort with every lift, push and pull. And, a band at the arch provides support underfoot. The Dri-FIT material (cotton, polyester and elastane) keeps your feet dry and prevents moisture from accumulating in your shoes. Choose from crew to ankle to no-show lengths.
(Related: How to Choose Socks for Sweaty Feet)
Nike Metcon Training Shoes
Thanks to the shoe's wide, flat heel and inner plate that increase stability, this training shoe is best worn for workouts like weightlifting. Grooves on the sole provide natural forefoot bend, while the upper is made from mesh overlays to provide airflow as your feet heat up.
Laces stay in place with hook-and-loop closures and Nike React foam underneath gives extra cushion. Rubber wraps the arch, adding extra tread and grip for rope climbs.
9. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus
While you wouldn't want to wear running shoes for weightlifting, they no doubt have their place in the gym. Opt for Nike Air Zoom Pegasus when you're getting in cardio on a treadmill. The iconic Nike Air Zoom Pegasus are lightweight with engineered mesh—stronger and more flexible than regular mesh—for increased breathability.
Double Air Zoom units at the forefoot and heel provide cushion with every stride. The tongue is separated from the shoe's upper, which better contours to different foot shapes. The sole features rubber grooves for just the right amount of grip.
(Related: How Many Miles Are Running Shoes Good For?)
Words by Emily Shiffer