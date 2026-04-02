Workouts that feature both aerobic exercise and resistance training can be effective at targeting multiple muscle groups in one sweat session, making you a more well-rounded athlete. But a big question with hybrid training is, should you do cardio before or after lifting weights?

A lot depends on your goals, like whether you’re focused on fat loss, muscle gain or performance. You may even want to consider a two-a-day workout, where you do a full workout in the morning and then another full workout later in the day. Whether or not this is doable for you would largely depend on other factors, such as your schedule, fitness level and exercise preferences.

Perhaps the most suitable option may be to do strength training and cardio workouts on alternate days. However you fit these workouts into your schedule, it's important that you engage in both on a regular basis.