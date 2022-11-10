5 Pink Leggings From Nike for Every Workout

Pink Nike Leggings Suitable for Every Workout
Buying Guide
Show up to your workout in these colourful—and comfortable—leggings.
Black leggings are classic, and they go with just about everything. But sometimes it's nice to switch things up with a pop of colour—like pink, for example.
The line-up of pink leggings in the Nike collection are made from high-tech materials that keep you feeling as fresh as you work out—no matter how intense.
Below, discover the best Nike pink leggings for your preferred workout routine.
The Best Pink Leggings for Every Type of Workout
1.Best Pink Leggings for Yoga: Nike Yoga High-waisted 7/8 Leggings
For yoga, you need a pair of pink leggings like the Nike Yoga high-waisted 7/8 leggings that move with your body without becoming sheer. Made from a polyester-elastane blend, this body-hugging option provides full coverage, while still being lightweight. The breathable fabric combined with the shorter leg length prevents your mat from turning into a sweat slip-and-slide.
The desert berry pink colour of the leggings pairs well with black, brown, white and grey tops.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XS to 2XL
- High waist covers midline
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology keeps you dry
(Related: 5 Best High-waisted Workout Shorts)
2.Best Pink Leggings for Cold Weather Workouts: Nike Therma-FIT One
Whether you're looking for a pair of leggings to wear under ski trousers or a pair for morning dog walks or runs, look no further than the women's mid-rise Nike Therma-FIT One.
Made from Nike Therma-FIT Technology, these bright pink leggings are designed to harness your body's natural heat, while also wicking away sweat to prevent them from freezing in cold temperatures.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XS to 2XL
- Non-sheer fabric keeps you covered
- Made from Nike Therma-FIT Technology that keeps you warm and not damp
- Includes two hidden waistband pockets
3.Best Pink Leggings for Running: Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-rise 7/8 Leggings
For long and short runs alike, leggings that wick away sweat are paramount, which is what makes the Nike One Luxe mid-rise leggings a solid pair to wear for a high-impact exercise. Made from Nike's signature Dri-FIT Technology, these trousers actively draw sweat away from the skin, keeping you dry.
This pair doesn't prioritise style over comfort. The sides are seamless for a skin-tight fit, while the pink colour features subtle orange undertones.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XXS to 2XL
- Waistband features three hidden pockets
- Non-sheer fabric passes the squat test
- Made from Dri-FIT Technology that wicks away sweat
4.Best Printed Pink Leggings: Nike One Women's Mid-rise Printed Leggings
Whether you're a yoga enthusiast or cross-training fan, runner or barre fanatic, these sparkly pink workout leggings are a great way to spice up your legging collection.
Made from the same sweat-wicking fabric of your other fave Nike workout gear, these Nike One women's pink printed leggings don't compromise breathability for aesthetic. On the contrary, these silky-soft leggings feel like a second skin.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XXS to 2XL
- Made from ultra-breathable Dri-FIT Technology
- Waistband includes two discreet pockets for keys and headphones
- Mid-rise waistband stays put while you move
5.Best Pink Leggings for Warm-weather Workouts: Nike Pro 365 High-waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
Breathable leggings are perfect for warm-weather workouts or heated yoga classes—and the Nike Pro 365 high-waisted 7/8 mesh panel leggings are all about airflow.
For starters, the bulk of the leggings are made from Dri-FIT fabric to remove sweat from your skin quickly. The pink leggings also feature breathable mesh panels along the calves for added circulation. At just 7/8 length, the crop style also helps keep you cool by exposing the ankles.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XXS to 2XL
- Made from ultra-breathable Dri-FIT Technology
- Mesh panelling along the calves creates additional airflow
- 7/8 length helps keep you cool
Words by Garbrielle Kassel