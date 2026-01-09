A comfortable and supportive sports bra can make all the difference in your training, and knowing how to choose a sports bra is key to finding the right fit in the style that works for your workout.

There is a dizzying array of sports bras in the world made with varying features to account for exertion levels and preferred feel. Nike offers a few different sports bra silhouettes:

If you're looking for the ultimate support bra during those high-intensity workouts, try the Nike Rival , which boasts flexible underwire and comfortable padding.

, which boasts flexible underwire and comfortable padding. Nike Swift locks runners in for excellent support, helping reduce tissue movement so you can focus on the journey itself.

locks runners in for excellent support, helping reduce tissue movement so you can focus on the journey itself. Nike Universa is a great choice if you're planning for a high-intensity workout and want a bra that doesn't show sweat

is a great choice if you're planning for a high-intensity workout and want a bra that doesn't show sweat For an athlete with a here-to-win mentality, the Nike Swoosh Bra is the top pick. Its maximum coverage supports every move.

is the top pick. Its maximum coverage supports every move. Nike Pro Seamless is a perfect option for you when you're moving around a lot. It helps you feel confident during your workout by showing off your progress rather than your seams.

is a perfect option for you when you're moving around a lot. It helps you feel confident during your workout by showing off your progress rather than your seams. For a minimal-coverage bra, opt for the Nike Indy , a sleek but supportive choice that offers plenty of freedom to flex—and to flatter.

, a sleek but supportive choice that offers plenty of freedom to flex—and to flatter. Nike Zenvy enables you to stretch freely and gently, thanks to its InfinaSoft fabric.

Remember that the right sports bra has a snug fit while allowing for flexible movement. A sports bra that doesn't fit well may chafe, not keep you in place or feel restrictive around your ribcage.

Use this guide for tips on how to choose a sports bra.