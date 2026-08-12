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  3. Tops & T-Shirts

Basketball NBA Tops & T-Shirts

Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 54,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
€ 64,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
€ 54,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€ 49,99
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
€ 119,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
€ 54,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
€ 44,99
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
Team 31
Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
€ 54,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 34,99
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 37,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
€ 44,99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€ 39,99
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball tops with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that work with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.

While you focus on the game, we've got our sights set on our own challenge—doing better for the planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. That's why you'll spot plenty of basketball tops made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon. These high-performance fabrics start out life as plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets, which we divert from landfill. To join us, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.