Gym Sets

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
€ 74,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
€ 119,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Tank Top
€ 59,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 109,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
€ 74,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 109,99
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Bra Tank
€ 44,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
€ 69,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€ 47,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
€ 47,99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 44,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
€ 94,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
€ 59,99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 34,99
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 34,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 39,99

Matching gym sets: shape up in coordinated workout clothing

Look, feel and train at the top of your game in our gym sets. Mix and match leggings, shorts or joggers with supportive sports bras and cosy hoodies from our high-performance collection. Explore pieces made from lightweight fabrics with a stretchy feel—so nothing holds you back when you're working out.


To stay cool and fresh during intense training sessions, pick workout sets featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks moisture away from your skin, so it can evaporate quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, if you're tackling a heavy lift or deep squat, pick leggings featuring wide elasticated waistbands. These stay in place when you move, so you can train with confidence. Plus, squat-proof fabrics give you the coverage you need to push harder.


Want a head-to-toe look? Coordinate your shorts or leggings with a top in peachy-soft fabrics. We have everything from cropped and fitted shapes to relaxed, roomy options—so you can find the perfect style for you. Look out for tops that feature gentle support with built-in shelf bra liners. Or, enjoy the locked-in feel of a high-support sports bra in lightweight and adaptive designs. Not everybody's session follows the same pattern. That's why our workout clothing comes in a range of fits and support levels. You'll find two-piece matching gym sets designed to help you train whatever way works for you. Whether that means shorts with waistband pockets and built-in brief liners, or leggings with an extra-high waist for maximum coverage, we have options to suit your needs.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our gym co-ords with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.