Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €59.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Trousers
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Trousers
      €44.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Woven Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      €74.99
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €94.99
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      €74.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      €59.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      €89.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      €99.99
      Toronto Raptors Courtside
      Toronto Raptors Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Toronto Raptors Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €119.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      €74.99
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      Member Access
      Nike
      Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      €104.99
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      €69.99
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      €79.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      €74.99
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      €69.99
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Basketball Trousers
      €49.99
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €94.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers
      €49.99