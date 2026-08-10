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Basketball Trousers & Tights

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Tights & Leggings
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Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
€ 139,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
€ 109,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
€ 79,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
€ 89,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
€ 99,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
€ 79,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€ 84,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€ 79,99
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
€ 129,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€ 79,99
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Kobe 'Lunar New Year' Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
€ 129,99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
€ 94,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
€ 129,99
Nike
Nike Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
Nike
Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
€ 94,99
LeBron
LeBron Men's Nike Trousers
Recycled Materials
LeBron
Men's Nike Trousers
€ 139,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€ 79,99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
Nike
Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
€ 99,99