5 Coach-approved Tips To Get Better at Running (Yes, Really!)

Getting better at running means improving your ability to run faster, run longer without fatigue, increase the distance you can cover comfortably and recover more efficiently, while lowering injury risk.

For beginner runners and experienced athletes training for 5K, 10K or half-marathon races, progress comes from improving aerobic capacity (VO₂ max), raising lactate threshold (the fastest pace you can sustain before lactic acid builds up and fatigue sets in), refining mechanics like cadence and stride length and supporting your body with strength training and recovery.

In short, getting better at running isn't about logging more miles, it's about smarter training.