Top Benefits of Running With a Weighted Vest

Studies on the benefits and drawbacks of weighted vests are limited, with either a modest number of participants, a short time frame or both.

That said, some studies show that weighted-vest training offers benefits for runners. For example, a small-scale 2012 study in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that weighted vests were effective in slightly improving agility for runners, which translated to being able to jump with more power when the vest was removed.

And a small 2024 study found that for every 10 percent of weight you add with a vest, the amount of calories you'll burn may increase by almost 14 percent. That's similar to a clinical trial in which participants wore a weighted vest for eight hours a day for three weeks—without doing physical activity—and had pronounced weight loss compared to those who didn't wear vests.

And a research review that examined 11 studies on weighted vest training for sprinting performance found that using vests improved blood lactate thresholds, which means runners were able to tolerate sprinting for longer time periods before fatigue. Lower-weight vests, such as those using only an empty vest—usually around 2.27 kg—were also shown to be helpful for longer distances.

However, it was tricky to determine the overall effect since vest loads varied widely—from 5 to 40 percent of body mass. That led researchers to conclude that future studies need to look closer at optimum load and volume to determine the training benefits for sprinters and endurance runners. Potential Benefits of Walking With a Weighted Vest in Menopause

When you hit menopause, a drop in oestrogen causes a "significant loss in bone strength", according to a 2024 research article in Best Practice & Research Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. This hormonal change may boost your risk of developing osteoporosis, a condition that weakens your bones and makes you susceptible to fractures.

While the research is limited, there is a link between exercising with a weighted vest in menopause and the reduction of the risk of falls and fractures in older women. A small 1998 study in The Journal of Gerontology: Biological Sciences found that when women ages 50 to 75 (who had bone loss and low oestrogen) worked out with a weighted vest for nine months, their stability, lower-body strength, power and muscle mass improved—all of which can reduce fall and fracture risk.

In terms of running specifically, "a vest itself can be beneficial because it increases the load on your muscles and bones, which is how they both get stronger", said Erica Coviello, CPT, RRCA-certified running coach and owner of Run Fit Stoked. "This is especially important once your hormones start changing and the way your body deposits minerals changes."

However, women in menopause are at higher risk of injury due to bone loss and reduced strength, so Coviello suggests not overdoing it. If you notice your posture starting to falter, it's best to stop running.

"You'll probably see more benefit if you walk with a weighted vest and run without it", Coviello said. "Running without the weight already increases load, therefore sparking your bones' ability to adapt and grow new tissue".