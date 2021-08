Nuevo dominio: equipo de la selección femenina de básquetbol de EE. UU.

USA Basketball Women’s National Team

The Greatest Dynasty Ever

You should know this team. The team that’s been undefeated on the global stage since ’96. The team heading out to bring home a historic seventh straight Olympic Gold Medal. Meet the women who have been pushing the world to step up their game in every way. Meet the women who make you take a 66-3 Olympic record for granted. Meet the definition of dominance.

Última actualización: August 4, 2021