Men's hoodies: next-level warmth
Layer up and meet your cold-weather workout head-on in one of our men's hoodies. Styles with brushed cotton interiors have a seriously cosy feel, while kangaroo pockets help to keep frosty fingers warm. Layer over lightweight tees or long-sleeved tops when the weather feels extreme. The insulating fleece we use for many of our men's sweatshirts seals in body heat. But that doesn't mean extra bulk – this material is seriously lightweight. So, you're free to concentrate on your workout, whatever the weather.
Move easily in stretchy materials
Hoodies for men made from premium materials move with you as you work out. Chunky ribbed cuffs at the hem and sleeves add some dynamic texture to the fabric, while other designs feature padded overlays on the elbows and hood for durability. Our strong, stretchy fabrics let you feel unrestricted and protected at the same time.
Transform outdoor workouts with men's sweatshirts
Don't let unpredictable weather cramp your fitness style. Hoodies with Nike Therma fabric help to manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in all temperatures. Plus, hoods with drawcords let you wear the hood loose or cinch out the cold.
Layer up men's hoodies in style
Whether you're into neutral colours or statement-making hues, we've got you covered. From our retro tie-dye prints to basketball-inspired graphics, our hoodies will get you noticed. You'll also find our iconic Swoosh logo on lots of our men's hoodies – consider it a mark of quality.
Find the fit to suit you
You'll easily find your perfect fit in our range of men's hoodies and sweatshirts. Whether you prefer a relaxed feel or a style that's cut close to the body, we've got it ready. Oversized designs are ideal for throwing on over tracksuits on your way home from the gym, while our slimline options can easily be smartened up. Keep your cool during hot days on the court in an old-school sleeveless hoodie.
Stay cool with the latest technical materials
We use high-performance materials to make our hoodies. So, you can expect them to wick away sweat and keep you cool. Plus, soft washes make them ultra-kind to your skin, meaning they feel as good as they look. Opt for one of our men's hoodies or sweatshirts made from recycled materials for an eco-conscious choice.
Focus on the details
Check out our range of men's hoodies and you're sure to find unexpected details. We're full of bright ideas like arm pockets (ideal for carrying your phone on long runs). But we also know how to make sportswear that you'll want to wear all the time. Look out for contrasting trims and patterned tape when you want to make a style statement. Or go for a utility vibe by choosing a men's hoodie with a lived-in finish and oversized front flap pockets.