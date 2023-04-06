Matching gym sets: look sharp, train hard
Look, feel and train at the top of your game in our matching gym sets. Mix and match leggings, shorts or joggers with supportive sports bras and cosy hoodies from the Nike gym co-ord collection.
To stay cool and fresh during workouts, opt for pieces with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast. This innovative technology means the fabric is extra breathable, so you can work up a sweat and still feel fresh.
Our two-piece gym sets are made to help you train however works for you. Whether that's shorts with pockets, inbuilt support or an extra-high waist, there are plenty of options to build your perfect workout look. Take your pick from a range of colours to curate your own gym style.