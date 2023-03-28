Skip to main content
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sold Out
      Nike Invincible 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Invincible 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Winflo 9
      Nike Winflo 9 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Winflo 9
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Streakfly
      Nike Streakfly Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Streakfly
      Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Women's Trail Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Trail Running Shoes
      €89.99
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Women's Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Women's Road Racing Shoes
      €309.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail-running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Women's Trail-running Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Escape Run 2
      Nike Escape Run 2 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Escape Run 2
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Nike Downshifter 11 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Men's Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Men's Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      €64.99
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      €299.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Women's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Women's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Structure 24
      Nike Structure 24 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Structure 24
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €64.99
      Running shoes: your best performance yet

      Smash your personal workout goals in our boundary-pushing running shoes. From our cutting-edge construction to our decades-long expertise, we draw on everything to keep you going for that final mile. Innovation is what we do – you can even opt for running shoes made from recycled materials for an eco-friendly choice.

      Meet any challenge

      You need shoes built to keep up with you, and that's what our running trainers will do. Padded collars brace your ankle, while grippy soles give you extra traction even on slippery or uneven terrain. Breathable exteriors feature layers of mesh for extra airflow. You'll feel the benefit as they help to wick away sweat and keep your feet cool and comfortable. Whether you're training for a half marathon or tackling your first 5K, our running shoes will help you get there.

      Find more energy with responsive running shoes

      Our running shoes are designed to help you get the most power out of every stride. Responsive foam soles help to maximise energy output and absorb impact from heavy landings for a smooth, fluid ride. Step after step, Nike running shoes will keep you moving forward.

      Stay light on your feet

      We make our running shoes from featherweight materials, so they'll never weigh you down. Choose a pair with stripped-back uppers for a light-as-air feel. Shoes with Nike Flyknit uppers are super streamlined and breathable, while still giving you the security and stability you need. Plus, no-sew skin overlays add durability without creating bulk. In these versatile low-profile silhouettes, you can go anywhere.

      Experience innovation

      Blending reliability with cutting-edge tech is at the heart of what we do – just look at our trail running shoes. Built for next-level traction, these shoes come with midsole cushioning that responds to every move you make. Tough outsoles offer stability on rocky terrain. Multi-directional traction lugs help you get uphill and downhill safely. And Zoom Air units in the forefoot deliver extra responsiveness and bounce.

      Stride in comfort

      Whether you're jogging or sprinting, our running shoes offer the ultimate level of comfort. Midsoles with ridiculous levels of cushioning keep your feet secure, while fine-knit uppers are light and breathable. Padded tongues provide even more softness, support and structure.

      Discover your perfect running trainers

      Find the pair of Nike running trainers that speaks to you. If getting your shoes on with minimal fuss is your priority, choose a pair with our FlyEase entry system. With these running shoes, you can adapt the thick cord laces to the exact shape of your foot. Looking for something that will slot easily into your casual wardrobe? Go for a minimalist pair of sneakers in a neutral colour. Or be bold and express yourself in statement-making shades. Look out for our signature Swoosh logo and find the right high-performance running shoes for you.