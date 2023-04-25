Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Wave Dye Jacket
      Women's Woven Wave Dye Jacket
      €144.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Wave-Dye Trousers
      Women's Woven Wave-Dye Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
      Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      €79.99
      Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      €34.99
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Ribbed Short-Sleeve Top
      Women's Ribbed Short-Sleeve Top
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Woven Trousers
      Women's Woven Trousers
      €94.99
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
      Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
      €54.99
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-waisted Oversized Trousers
      Women's High-waisted Oversized Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-Shirt
      Women's T-Shirt
      €42.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Terry Pullover Hoodie
      Women's Oversized Terry Pullover Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Terry Trousers
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Terry Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Sports Utility T-shirt
      Women's Sports Utility T-shirt
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Ribbed Biker Shorts
      Women's Mid-Rise Ribbed Biker Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      €59.99

      Women's matching sets: test your limits in style

      From challenging runs and gym sessions to studio-based disciplines like Pilates and yoga—our women's co-ord sets are built for serious workouts. Opt for apparel with Nike Dri-FIT technology to stay fresh—it wicks away sweat and allows it to dry fast, so you can stay focused for longer. Meanwhile, two-piece options made with cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe during workouts. Light, insulating fleeces are ideal for warm-ups, cool-downs and cold-weather training.

      Fit is key when you're choosing your sports gear. That's why we make our women's matching sets in a range of options to suit your needs. When you're stretching and want to move smoothly, choose women's co-ord sets with second-skin compressive fits. They give extra support combined with a sculpting, body-hugging outline. Layering up for the cool-down? Pick out slouchy, semi-structured pieces that are easy to put on over your workout gear. They're designed with insulating fibres to lock in heat and keep your muscles warm.

      You want to work out, and you want to look good doing it. Luckily, Nike women's sets come in a selection of styles and colours to suit. Choose from timeless and practical shades of black, grey and navy. You can also opt for a softer look with pastel hues, or choose bold jewel tones for extra impact. When it comes to logos, keep it discreet with an understated Swoosh on the chest or leg. Or you can go for a standout finish, with outsize badging and contrast colour-pop detailing.